Nancy Drew S02E06 The Riddle of the Broken Doll

Nancy Drew 2x06 "The Riddle of the Broken Doll" Season 2 Episode 6 Promo trailer HD - HERE WE GO AGAIN - Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew learn that they have a new battle on their hands.

Meanwhile, George's (Leah Lewis) strange behavior leaves Nick (Tunji Kasim) feeling unsettled.

Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) makes Nancy an offer she can't refuse.

Alex Saxon, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star.

Larry Teng directed the episode written by Erika Harrison & Andrea Thornton Bolden (#206​).

Original airdate 2/24/2021.