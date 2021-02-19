Incredible moment an NHS doctor was surprised with a romantic Valentine’s day gesture Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:30s 19 Feb 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Incredible moment an NHS doctor was surprised with a romantic Valentine’s day gesture An NHS worker surprised his GP wife with an incredible Valentine's day celebration - to thank her for looking after him after he caught Covid-19 at work.NHS GP and mum-of-three Osarugue Esenamunjor, 37, came home to an incredible Valentine's day surprise thanks to husband Moyo Esenamunjor, 28.After Moyo, an A&E doctor, suffered with COVID-19 in January, he wanted to do something to thank his wife for looking after him - so he secretly decorated their house and prepared a romantic evening.The videos show the moment Osarugue returned to their home in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, to find Moyo decorated with a balloon wreath as well as countless candles and love-themed decorations with the help of their sons Samuel, 9, Joshua, 8, Judah 2.Osarugue said: "It was an amazing surprise - I wasn't really expecting us to celebrate much at all so it was really special."Normally, I love celebrating special occasions, but because of the pandemic, I'd accepted there was nowhere to go and nothing to do."When I walked through the door, the first thing I saw were the candles on the floor - then Judah was running towards me wearing a suit and carrying a rose."After a very stressful few months working for the NHS, especially when Moyo caught COVID-19 himself, it was a lovely day."After Osarugue spent weeks looking after husband Moyo while he suffered with COVID-19 in January, alongside looking after their three sons, he resolved to surprise her with a romantic treat.Despite going for an A&E shift on the 14th, husband Moyo arranged the surprise the day before - when Osarugue was definitely not expecting it.

