Chance Light Morning Rain Today and Tomorrow

GOOD MORNINGMID 30'S TO UPPER 40'SCLEAR-MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIESCHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN FORSANTA CRUZ AND SANTA CLARACOUNTIES.SLIGHT CHANCE FOR AREAS TOTHE SOUTHLIGHT WINDS S 3-10 MPHTHROUGH THE MID MORNINGHOURS,INCREASING CLOUDS WITH ASLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN.MID MORNING TEMPS 46- 55DEGREES.THIS AFTERNOON,PARTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDYSKIES.SLIGHT CHANCE EARLYAFTERNOON SHOWERS.LOCAL TEMPS REMAINSEASONABLY MILD.UPPER 50'S TO UPPER 60'S.LIGHT WINDS SW/W 5-10 MPHOVER THE NEXT 8 DAYSA CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN FORSANTA CRUZ COUNTY.SLIGHT CHANCE FOR OTHERLOCATIONS.DECREASING CLOUDS LATEFRIDAY AFTERNOON -SLIGHTLYCOOLER.

SATURDAY A BITCOOLER, YET SEASONALSUNNY SUNDAY THROUGHWEDNESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.##