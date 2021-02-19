UK Supreme Court Rules Uber Drivers Are Workers and Deserve Rights

On Feb.

19, the country's Supreme Court sided with Uber drivers in their quest to be recognized as employees rather than independent contractors.

This particular lawsuit was filed by a group of UK Uber drivers five years ago.

The ruling means the drivers should have been compensated for when they were logged in to the platform, not just when they had a passenger.

They were also entitled to holiday pay.

Uber drivers are cruelly sold a false dream of endless flexibility and entrepreneurial freedom.

The reality has been illegally low pay, dangerously long hours and intense digital surveillance, James Farrar, Uber driver and general secretary of the App Drivers and Couriers Union, via statement.

This ruling will fundamentally re-order the gig economy and bring an end to rife exploitation of workers by means of algorithmic and contract trickery, James Farrar, Uber driver and general secretary of the App Drivers and Couriers Union, via statement.

Uber, which has challenged the ruling multiple times, asserts that it only applies to the drivers involved in the lawsuit, not current drivers.

The company says that the issues made in the judgement no longer apply because it has made adequate adjustments for its drivers