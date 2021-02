Uber: Supreme Court Rules Drivers Are Workers

Supreme Court justices have ruled against Uber and said that drivers should be classed as workers.

Uber operating companies, who said drivers were contractors not workers, appealed to the Supreme Court after losing three earlier rounds of the fight.

Supreme Court Justices dismissed Uber's appeal, as lawyers said the ruling will have implications for the gig economy.

Report by Avagninag.

