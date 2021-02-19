Uber loses court battle as Supreme Court rules drivers are workers

Supreme Court justices have ruled against Uber and said that drivers should be classed as workers.Seven justices ruled on the latest round of a long-running fight between Uber operating companies and drivers on Friday, after a hearing in July.Uber operating companies, who said drivers were contractors not workers, appealed to the Supreme Court after losing three earlier rounds of the fight.Justices dismissed Uber’s appeal in a decision the GMB union said was “historic”.