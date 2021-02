Former Uber drivers react to Supreme Court ruling

Uber has lost its latest legal battle after the Supreme Court ruled drivers should be classed as workers, not independent third-party contractors.

Former Uber drivers James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam have given their reaction to the verdict.

Report by Patelr.

