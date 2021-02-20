Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

'Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West After Seven Years of Marriage' Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced, ending months of rumours and speculation over their strained relationship.

Having been separated for months, court papers revealed that Kim filed for divorce and is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children The couple married in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2014, two years after they started dating.

#Kimye #KimKardashian #KanyeWest Report by Barberl.

