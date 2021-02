Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West | Oneindia News

Kim Kardashian has reportedly filed for divorce from Kanye West over irreconcilable differences.

Her publicist broke the news to a private media agency yesterday.

The mega-celebrity couple's divorce proceedings come just weeks after US media reported the pair were living separately and going through counseling dealing with relationship issues.

Kim has requested joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

