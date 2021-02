Watch: TMC's new slogan for Bengal election; CRPF soldiers sent to state

The All India Trinamool Congress announced its new poll slogan with Assembly elections in West Bengal just months away.

The slogan is 'Bangla nijer meyekei chaye', which means Bengal wants its own daughter.

It is understood to be an allusion to the ruling party labelling Opposition BJP 'outsiders' in the state.

Meanwhile, soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force were seen arriving in various parts of the state.

Watch the full video for more.