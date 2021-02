Taimur blessed with younger sibling, Kareena-Saif welcome baby boy

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with a baby boy on February 21.

The good news was announced by Ranbir Kapoor's sibling and Kareena's cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram story.

Bebo gave birth to Taimur's younger brother at Breach Candy Hospital Trust in Mumbai.

The 'Heroine' actress was admitted to hospital on evening of February 20.