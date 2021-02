Protesters took to the streets of Barcelona for the fifth consecutive night on Saturday (February 20) to demand the release of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasél.

Hasel was arrested on Tuesday (February 16) for insulting police and Spanish royalty in his lyrics and tweets.

The case has sparked a fierce debate about freedom of speech.