A Cloned Endangered Black-Footed Ferret Has Been Born

This is a cloned black-footed ferret.

“Elizabeth Ann” was created from the frozen cells of “Willa” a black-footed ferret that lived more than 30 years ago.

Her birth on Dec.

10, 2020, was announced on 18 Feb.

By the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

It's part of efforts to explore solutions to help recover this endangered species.

Today, all black-footed ferrets are descended from seven individuals, resulting in unique genetic challenges.

Cloning may help address significant genetic diversity and disease resilience barriers.