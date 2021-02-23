Dominion Voting System Sues 'MyPillow Guy' For $1.3 Billion

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the District of Columbia, alleges that Mike Lindell ignored repeated warnings from Dominion, a voting technology company that has filed similar lawsuits against Donald Trump lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell.
Dominion Voting Systems Sues MyPillow, Founder Mike Lindell, For $1.3 Billion Over Election Claims
CBS 4 Denver
Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems has followed through on threats and filed a lawsuit against MyPillow and founder Mike Lindell..