Airlines and travel firms experiencing surge in demand

Airlines and travel firms are experiencing a surge in demand following Boris Johnson's road map for how coronavirus restrictions will be eased.

CEO of Ryanair Michael O'Leary says his company has seen a "striking surge" in bookings since the announcement and believes with the help of the vaccine people should be able to go on short haul holidays.

"If you look at the success of the vaccine rollout" he said, "travel too and from the beaches of Europe this summer will be pretty safe." Report by Thomasl.

