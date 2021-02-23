Ireland to remain in lockdown until April 5

The highest level of coronavirus restrictions will continue in Ireland until April 5 at least, the Taoiseach Michael Martin has confirmed.
The only difference in the easing of restrictions going forward will be the phased reopening of schools.
