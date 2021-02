Tiger Woods hospitalised after car accident, seriously injured in legs| Oneindia News

Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries to both his legs after a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning near Los Angeles.

Woods was conscious when deputies arrived on the scene in Los Angeles.

After it became clear that his life wasn’t in danger, many have raised the question if he will be able to golf again.

His agent said Woods underwent surgery on his leg, and the injuries were described as serious.

