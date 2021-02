Vaccine priority for adults on learning disability register

Minister for Care Helen Whately has confirmed all people on the GP learning disability register will now be invited for a Covid-19 vaccine as part of priority group six, following a recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Report by Jonesia.

