Ministers accused of thinking they are ‘above the law’

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Rachel Reeves has accused government ministers of thinking that they are "above the law", in an urgent question relating to the awarding of Covid contracts during the pandemic.

Health minister Edward Argar responded: "The NAO report was absolutely clear that there was no evidence of any inappropriate behaviour and indeed, no court has found this." Report by Jonesia.

