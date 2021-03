Bengal polls: Actor Payel Sarkar joins BJP in presence of party chief JP Nadda

Bengali actor Payel Sarkar joined BJP in presence of party president JP Nadda in Kolkata.

Both BJP and ruling TMC have been roping in celebrities ahead of Assembly polls in Bengal.

On Wednesday, former India cricketer Ashok Dinda joined BJP in presence of Union Minister Babul Supriyo.

On the same day, cricketer Manoj Tiwary and several Bengali actors joined TMC in CM Mamata Banerjee’s presence.

Elections to 294 Assembly seats in Bengal are scheduled to take place in May 2021.