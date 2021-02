Best pals sing hilarious song which summarises PM’s lockdown plan

Two musical best pals wrote a hilarious song - which perfectly summarises the PM's lockdown 'roadmap' in just 60 seconds.

Lauren Hendricks and Ryan Carey-Hills, both 32, have seen TikTok fame after posting the song.

The satirical song features lyrics such as labelling the roadmap dates as being "as shaky as sex in a car".

And when referring to salons opening, it asks the PM, "if you're looking feral, book in for a trim - Boris are you sorted for yours?"