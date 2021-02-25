India and Pakistan agree to stop cross-border firing

The militaries of India and Pakistan said in a rare joint statement on Thursday that they had agreed to observe a ceasefire along the disputed border in Kashmir, having exchanged fire hundreds of times in recent months.
Emer McCarthy reports.
The militaries of India and Pakistan said in a rare joint statement on Thursday that they had agreed to observe a ceasefire along the disputed border in Kashmir, having exchanged fire hundreds of times in recent months.
Emer McCarthy reports.
People living at international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor took a sigh of relief after agreement between India and..
India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and is committed to resolving all issues bilaterally in a peaceful manner,..