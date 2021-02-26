Local dealership accepts cryptocurrency for cars

West Mitsubishi in Orland is one of the first auto dealerships in Northern California to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for cars.

- is it the future of transactions and method of payment?

Action news now reporter tori 'apodaca' went to a local auto dealership that is taking this digital form of payment.

West mitsubishi in orland will now be accepting red hot cryptocurrency as payment for cars.

faster, easier and more enjoyable.

That's what west mitsubishi wants for their customers purchasing cars.

Now - you can buy your next car here with digital money! "cryptocurrency is just another way to buy goods and we wanted to be the first and add that to our customer's options to buy cars."

but how does it work? sonny baird, general manager at west mitsubishi "they would come to us and go 'hey, i want to put x number down on a car' and there's an exchange service that transfers the money into our account and then we transfer that into us dollars."

it is an exciting day for longtime and new cryptocurrency investors, like quinn hall who live in orland.

quinn hall, lives in orland "i think it's awesome.

I have had some cryptocurrency for a while back in 2017 when bitcoin was really starting to takeoff.

I think now that we have some establishments finally accepting that currency i think it is really going to be cool and bring some people into that space."

and it is becoming more easily accessible than ever with bitcoin atm's like this one.

All you need is some cash or a card and you can get bitcoin instantly.

(:09) still others prefer doing their spending with traditional dollars.

still others prefer doing their spending with traditional dollars.