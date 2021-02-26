Skip to main content
Local dealership accepts cryptocurrency for cars

West Mitsubishi in Orland is one of the first auto dealerships in Northern California to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for cars.

- is it the future of transactions and method of payment?

Action news now reporter tori 'apodaca' went to a local auto dealership that is taking this digital form of payment.

West mitsubishi in orland will now be accepting red hot cryptocurrency as payment for cars.

(:06) &lt;faster, easier and more enjoyable.

That's what west mitsubishi wants for their customers purchasing cars.

Now - you can buy your next car here with digital money!*take so* "cryptocurrency is just another way to buy goods and we wanted to be the first and add that to our customer's options to buy cars."

(:09) but how does it work?*take so* sonny baird, general manager at west mitsubishi "they would come to us and go 'hey, i want to put x number down on a car' and there's an exchange service that transfers the money into our account and then we transfer that into us dollars."

(:09) it is an exciting day for longtime and new cryptocurrency investors, like quinn hall who live in orland.

Take so* quinn hall, lives in orland "i think it's awesome.

I have had some cryptocurrency for a while back in 2017 when bitcoin was really starting to takeoff.

I think now that we have some establishments finally accepting that currency i think it is really going to be cool and bring some people into that space."

(:12) reporter standu* and it is becoming more easily accessible than ever with bitcoin atm's like this one.

All you need is some cash or a card and you can get bitcoin instantly.

(:09) still others prefer doing their spending with traditional dollars.

