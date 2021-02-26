Chinese zoo serves rice treats to animals to celebrate upcoming Lantern Festival

A zoo served rice balls to their animals to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in eastern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on February 26, shows colourful rice balls with dates, carrots, corn and other fruit being served to ring-tailed lemurs, elephants, grivets and giraffes.

The Lantern Festival is a Chinese festival celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first month in the lunar calendar, which marks the final day of Chinese New Year celebrations.

The video was provided by local media with permission.