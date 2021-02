Dog Jumps Rope With Pet Parent During Coronavirus Lockdown

This eight-year-old dog, Joey, jumped rope with his pet parent.

After lockdown was imposed in different parts of the world due to coronavirus, people had to resort to different activities to stay fit.

The woman held the two ends of the rope in her hands and gave Joey a cue to jump each time.

Joey followed her command and leaped in the air with each turn, after which the woman gave him a much-deserved treat.