Police officers found the 13-year-old Oak Hill girl who went missing after school in a motel room with the 22-year old men she m

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, online child abuse and exploitation has drastically spiked, as both predators and children spend significantly more time on the internet.This Volusia Sheriff's Office﻿ deputy was on the hunt for a missing 13-year-old girl from Oak Hill, Florida, who was suspected to have been taken to a motel by a 22-year-old man she met online.The girl was reported as missing by her grandmother, who said she never came home after school that day.(@VolusiaSheriff/Clipzilla)