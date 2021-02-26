Florence City School Employees get Vaccinated

WAAY-31's Breken Terry talks with teachers about finally being able to be vaccinated for the Covid Virus.

Their first round of vaccines.

Waay 31's breken terry takes us to the drive thru clinic..

That's where all week thousands of teachers and frontline workers have been vaccinated.

Breken?

Right now people in these cars work for florence city schools.

Its their day to get vaccinated.

They told me this brings a huge relief.

Bruce- i feel like with getting the vaccine we can help our community out.

Florence high school success coach tara bruce had covid a few months ago.

Bruce-i had some very rough symptoms. my husband had it as well and his symptoms were a little milder than mine.

Just experiencing covid there were a couple of days that i just didn't know i'd ever be the same again.

Bruce is finally getting the vaccine today at the north alabama medical centers drive thru clinic and for her this means seeing her family more.

Bruce- my mother has cancer so i feel like i will be more prepared to go visit her.

I haven't seen her since i had it and i'm ready to see her and give her hugs.

Just down the hall at heather james classroom she's gearing up for the shot too.