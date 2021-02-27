Parke County has Success at Vaccination Site

Parke County vaccination site can vaccinate up to 500 people in one weekend.

One local county has had smooth sailing giving covid-19 shots.

And they have vaccinated people from all over indiana.

News 10's tucker white tells us what makes a parke county vaccination site so effective.

while some counties struggle to get the covid vaccine, parke county has vaccinated over a thousand people.

Some of those traveled all the way from bloomington.

Residents from all over indiana are traveling to parke county to get the covid-19 vaccine.

Part of the reason is that they have plenty of space to safley administer the vaccine.

They can typically see up to 300 people in one day.

"we really havent had many struggles giving out the vaccine.

We actually have a waiting list and we keep adding people to it.

So as much vaccine as we can get were administering it."

Lanzone says one way of keeping the vaccination site running smoothly, is to not book more patients than you have vaccines.

"we keep in really close contact with our reps through the state.

Through emergincy prepairdness homeland security.

And the department of health.

indiana residents who are over 60 can schedule their covid vaccine by calling 211 or by going to our-shot-dot-i-n-dot-gov. In parke county, tucker white, news 10.

In parke county, tucker white, news 10.