Kapil Sibal questions Congress leadership for 'not using' GN Azad's experience

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal questioned the leadership over "not using" Ghulab Nabi Azad's experience.

Kapil Sibal's scathing remarks came during 'Shanti Sammelan' in Jammu on February 27.

"What is the real role of Ghulam Nabi Azad sahab?

A person who flies an aircraft is an experienced person.

An engineer accompanies him to detect and repair any malfunctioning in the engine.

Ghulam Nabi ji is experienced as well as engineer.

He is one such leader who knows ground reality of Congress in every district of every state.

We were saddened when we realised that he is being freed from Parliament.

We didn't want him to go from Parliament...I can't understand why Congress not using his experience," said Sibal.