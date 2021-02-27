Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘useless & useful’ comment at PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has destroyed the institutional balance in the country by 'systematically attacking elected institutions and free press' for the last six years.

"A nation is a balance between its institutions, if that balance is disturbed then the nation is disturbed.

That is the central idea.

What are the institutions that make up the Indian nation?

There are elected institutions Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabhas, Panchayats.

There is the judiciary, there is a supporting free press.

These institutions together, they hold the nation together in place.

What we have seen over the last six years, is a systematic attack on all these institutions.

Democracy does not die with a bang, it dies slowly and I am sad to tell you that democracy in India is dead.

It doesn't exist anymore.

It is dead because one organization, the RSS has combined with huge finances to penetrate and disturb and destroy our institutional balance.

That is what is happened," he said.

Rahul also took a jibe at PM Modi during the event.

Watch the full video for more details.