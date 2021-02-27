Guatemala President thanks India for donating 2 lakh vaccine doses

Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for donating 2,00,000 doses of Covishield vaccines.

President Alejandro Giammattei said, "I would like to start by thanking Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for accepting our call for assistance in supply of Covishield vaccines manufactured in India under licensing of Astra Zeneca.

It has been a grand surprise for us to know that India rather than selling the vaccines to us, it has immediately donated to us 200 thousand doses that will help to immunise frontline, health workers."