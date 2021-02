Anneliese Dodds warns of 'high street sell off'

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds warned the government's shift in focus to prioritising commercial property over flexibility for businesses to pay back loans could lead to a "high street sell off." She added the Chancellor's grants for business "recognised the problems" but isn't the right solution.

Report by Odonovanc.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn