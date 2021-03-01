‘Never any doubt about their togetherness’ – Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool unity

Jurgen Klopp said he never doubted Liverpool’s unity after a 2-0 win at Sheffield United ended a four-game Premier League losing streak and Curtis Jones dedicated his goal to bereaved team-mate Alisson Becker.Alisson missed the game following the death of his father Jose in Brazil, and young midfielder Jones dedicated his opener to the goalkeeper and his dad during an emotional post-match interview.Asked whether Jones’ words summed up his squad’s unity, Liverpool manager Klopp said: “I was never in doubt about the togetherness of this team.