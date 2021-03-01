He Didn't Want Me - So I Became The Girl He Couldn't Have | BRAND NEW ME

AFTER a break-up left her heartbroken, Josie decided it was time to change.

The 29-year-old from Los Angeles had always been overweight and was 300lbs in January 2018.

In an effort to show her ex what he was missing Josie hit the gym and followed a strict diet.

However, as the pounds started dropping off, Josie learnt more about her self-worth.

She told Truly: “My weight loss journey started as a revenge body to get back at my ex, but along the way, I realised it was not about him, it was about me.

And I found myself along the way.” Josie managed to lose an incredible 140lbs since January 2018.

Her confidence has grown and she has realised how beautiful she is.

Josie said: “As I started losing all this weight, I started getting this confidence.

Now that I was losing weight and stuff, I started to fit into clothes that I had never worn before, so I started feeling myself.” Today, Josie is truly embracing her new body by wearing a bikini for the first time ever.

Josie said: “I think it's going to be a huge milestone for me because I am almost 30 years old and I've never ever worn a two piece, that's wild.”