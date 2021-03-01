Skip to main content
3 Simple Steps to Filing Your Taxes Online

3 Simple Steps to Filing Your Taxes Online

It doesn't matter who you are, we're all tax people.

And at TurboTax, we get you.

We've made filing your taxes online easy, quick, and secure.

Whether it's your first or fiftieth time filing taxes, watch this TurboTax tax tip video to learn the 3 simple steps to follow when filing your taxes online.

What's fun......exciting......and invigorating?!Filing your taxes!Don't believe us?

It's easy,we'll show you......it doesn't matter who you are,we're all tax people.And at TurboTax, we get you.We've made it easy, quick,and secure......to file your taxes online.Here's how to do it injust 3 simple steps.First, gather all of yournecessary documentation.This includes your W-2s or1099 forms,and any other supporting recordsthat you have.Then, answer simple questionsabout your life...next, use our mobile app oryour computer to follow ourstep-by-step instructions onlineFinally, submit your form.You'll be able to collect yourrefund or see what you owe.And you're done.Quick and painless!Get started with TurboTax today.

