Cuomo to face outside probe of alleged misconduct

New York's attorney general said her office would hire an independent law firm and oversee its investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will face an independent attorney investigating allegations against him of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo's office initially planned to choose its own investigator, but then backtracked amid a backlash from fellow Democrats.

Instead, New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office would hire a law firm, grant them subpoena powers, and oversee the probe.

Cuomo, one of the nation’s most well-known Democratic politicians, whose popularity soared during the early months of the pandemic, has been accused in the past week by two former aides of sexual misconduct.

In a report published Saturday in the New York Times, one woman said Cuomo asked her about her sex life, whether she was monogamous, and if she had ever had sex with older men.

That account came days after another former aide wrote an online essay saying the governor had sent her roses for Valentine's Day and kissed her on the mouth.

Cuomo denied making any sexual advances, and late on Sunday put out a statement saying he "never intended to offend anyone or cause harm." The misconduct allegations follow a report that the state health department significantly undercounted the COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes.