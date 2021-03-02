Lawmakers Agree On Deal To Get California Kids Back In School

Most of California's public schools have not met in-person since March because of the coronavirus.
Many districts have struggled to reach agreements with teachers' unions on the best way to return students and staff to the classroom.
Andria Borba reports on state legislators reaching a deal with Gov. Gavin Newsom to fund reopening of schools (3-1-2021)
