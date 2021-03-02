Will talk to all parties in Nepal to bring stability, says former Nepal PM

Reacting to the political crises of Nepal, former Nepal Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai said that it is not right for a country's democracy when Parliament is dissolved midway to give way to instability.

"Nepal is going through crisis.

Nepal Communist Party that had formed govt with a majority is almost divided into two factions," said Baburam Bhattarai while speaking to ANI on March 02.

He further said that they will talk to all parties in Nepal to bring stability, economic development and ensure that India-Nepal relations are good.