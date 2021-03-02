There is further upside in financials: analyst

As cyclical sectors continue to outperform the broader market, with financials up 12% year to date, Nicholas Colas of DataTrek Research says he still sees more upside for the trade.

Wall Street was mixed on Tuesday, with Apple and Tesla losing ground, while materials and energy companies climbed.

Most S&P 500 sectors traded higher, while technology shares dipped in an ongoing rotation by investors out of stocks that outperformed due to the coronavirus pandemic and into others viewed as likely to do well as the economy recovers.