Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Less Effective in Obese People, Study Says

Researchers in Italy have discovered that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine may be less effective in obese individuals.

Their study, which has not been peer reviewed, followed the antibody response caused by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

In 248 healthcare workers, 99.5 percent were found to have developed an antibody response.

In people who were overweight and obese, that response was found to be blunted.

In a separate study of healthcare workers in Brazil, COVID-19 reinfection was more common among people with a higher BMI.

Excess body fat can cause metabolic changes such as inflammation and insulin resistance.

This constant state of low-grade inflammation can weaken immune responses, which means it’s harder for the body to fight off infection.

Previous research has found that obesity, aka a BMI over 30, increases the risk of dying from COVID-19 by almost 50 percent.

It also increases the risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19 by 113 percent