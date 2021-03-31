Pfizer vaccine shows 100 percent efficacy in people ages 12-15

Gulfport.- - pfizer's covid-19 vaccine is- effective in adolescents.

- the pharmaceutical company says- clinical trial- results showed 100 percent- efficacy in youths ages 12- to 15.- results also found the age grou- tolerated the doses well.

- researchers say there were no - covid-19 cases among the more - than one thousand participants- given the - vaccine.- the data has yet to be peer - reviewed.

- pfizer is planning to submit it- results to the- food and drug administration as- soon as possible to expand the- emergency use authorization.- the covid-19 vaccine is - currently authorized in the - u-s