Study Finds AstraZeneca Vaccine to Be 79 Percent Efficient Against Symptomatic COVID-19

On Monday, results were announced from a late-stage study on AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222.

The phase 3 trial involved over 32,000 participants.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine displayed a 79 percent efficacy at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

Although that efficacy was consistent across all ages and ethnicities, it was shown to reach 80 percent in those 65 years of age and older.

The vaccine also showed 100 percent efficacy at preventing hospitalization and severe disease due to COVID-19.

The trial did not find any safety concerns related to the vaccine, such as an increased risk for blood clots.

These findings reconfirm previous results observed in AZD1222 trials across all adult populations but it’s exciting to see similar efficacy results in people over 65 for the first time … , Ann Falsey, Professor of Medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine.

AstraZeneca is reportedly planning to apply for emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sometime in early April.

If approved, it will be the fourth COVID-19 vaccine offered in the United States