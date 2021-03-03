Degrassi: The Next Generation Star Jahmil French Dead at Age 29: 'Truly One of a Kind'
Credit: PeopleDuration: 01:39s 0 shares 1 views
Screenwriter Joshua Safran confirmed the news on Twitter Tuesday
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Jahmil French, 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' actor, dead at 29
Upworthy
-
Jahmil French, star of 'Degrassi: The Next Generation,' dead at 29; co-stars mourn
USATODAY.com
-
Jahmil French, star of Degrassi: The Next Generation and Soundtrack, dead at 29
CBC.ca
-
'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute
AceShowbiz
You might like
More coverage
Degrassi's Jahmil French Dead at 29
Jahmil French, who starred as Dave Turner on Degrassi: The Next Generation, has passed away at the age of 29. The actor, who also..
E! Online
Predicting And Planning For The Next Polar Vortex? – OpEd
We say we can predict and plan for climate chaos 50 years out, but not an imminent vortex?
Americans know a lot about..
Eurasia Review