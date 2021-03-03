New Land Rover Defender V8 Driving Video

Land Rover has launched the powerful Defender V8 as part of a range of enhancements to its unstoppable and award-winning 4x4 family.

The new 525PS Defender V8 and flagship Defender V8 Carpathian Edition provide a unique combination of performance and capability, with bespoke chassis settings delivering new levels of driver engagement and agility both on and off-road.

The powerful new models build on decades of Land Rover V8 heritage – spanning the original Stage I V8 of the Seventies, North American Specification models of the Nineties and powerful Defender Works V8 – as the characterful engine joins the latest range of efficient Ingenium petrol, diesel and advanced Plug-in Hybrid Land Rover powertrains.