I Lost 135lbs - Now I'm Braving A Bikini | BRAND NEW ME

28-YEAR-OLD hairstylist Ali Bruch from Milwaukee has lost an incredible 135lbs without stepping foot into the gym.

The mother of two was previously classed as morbidly obese at 270lbs, and struggled to keep up with her kids.

Battling with binge eating, Ali would consume over 6,000 to 7,000 calories at a time.

She told Truly: “I was an anxious eater, whether it was happy or sad, I was binge eating and I didn’t have control over it.” The turning point came on a shopping trip with her cousin, when a rude shop assistant pointed out to Ali she wouldn’t fit a regular dress size and instead should look at the plus size section.

“I knew that I was overweight, but having somebody else, a complete stranger, also speak on it was like ‘Holy smokes’, she made me feel terrible, it broke my heart,” Ali explained.

Inspired by an Instagram post Ali started a ketogenic diet, based on high fats and low carbs which resulted in her losing half of her bodyweight.

But losing so much weight in a short period of time, meant Ali was left with excess skin: “I had a ton of skin on my abdomen that I could physically pull inches away from my body, I did so much work to get here and now I’m left with this?” Four months ago, Ali had a tummy tuck and breast augmentation, finally feeling like she’s got the body she worked so hard for to achieve.

“I don’t need to hide in pictures, I don’t need to hide from social events, I just feel so much more confident,” Ali added.

Social: https://www.instagram.com/alicutsmyhair/