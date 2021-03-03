Amazon tweaks logo that looked like Hitler's mustache, but what is the new logo? | Oneindia News

Once again another logo is grabbing eyeballs.

After Myntra now Amazon has also tweaked its logo after it received negative feedback from its customers for its previous design.

The new app icon, which was launched this year in January, featured a brown cardboard box design with a blue-coloured of tape on it.

Some said that the blue-coloured tape, situated above the company's signature smiling arrow logo, had an uncanny resemblance to the infamous toothbrush moustache worn by Adolf Hitler.

The updated Amazon app icon is now getting compared with Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender's Aang.

#Amazon #AmazonLogo #AdolfHitler