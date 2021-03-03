Security Beefed Up Around U.S. Capitol

The move comes amid reports that a militia group may be planning to breach the Capitol on Thursday.
CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Department of Homeland Security acting intelligence chief Melissa Smislova acknowledged that she is “deeply concerned” that her..
DC police are on high alert over concern about a potential return of a QAnon mob. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.