Thursday, March 4, 2021

Top 10 Best Looking 8th Gen Video Games

There are way more than 10 beautiful games released on PS4 and Xbox One, but these are the ones that really stood out to us!

For this list, we’re prioritizing games with photorealistic graphics that have noteworthy environmental and character detail!

Our countdown includes “Marvel’s Spider-Man” (2018), “Final Fantasy VII Remake” (2020), “Resident Evil 2” (2019), “Ghost of Tsushima” (2020), “God of War” (2018) and more!

