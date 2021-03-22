Skip to main content
Monday, March 22, 2021

Top 10 Games Banned For Violence

Top 10 Games Banned For Violence
Violence is a big part of many video games, but these ones were deemed to have crossed the line!

For this list, we’re only looking at games which were outright banned and rendered impossible or illegal to purchase in at least one country.

Our countdown includes “MadWorld” (2009), “Carmageddon” (1997), “Postal 2” (2003), “Duke Nukem 3D” (1996), “Manhunt 2” (2007) and more!

