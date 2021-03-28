Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split

1 Southern Oregon 14-5 in game one before the Raiders bounced back with a 6-2 win in game two.

Closely contested games.

Newswatch 12 sports josh shelton was there again today to capture the action.

Josh shelton: a great weekend of softball as the clash in the cascades lived up to the hype and then some.

Today a split as oregon tech won in dramatic fashion in the first game and then sou bounced back showing why they're number one in the country, but oregon tech showing why they should be right there in that conversation.

After two close games on friday-- more drama on saturday.

In the first of two-- oregon tech entered the bottom of the fifth inning down four runs.

They tied it.

Then in the sixth inning-- sparks flew as the owls completed the epic comeback.

Nat: and becker... hits this one high, deep and see you later!

A walk-off winner from freshman jensen becker to end the raiders win streak.

Jensen becker: "when i hit that ball i was like, 'oh, i hit it pretty solid', so i was just thankful that i got on top of that ball and hit that out for us.

I would like to thank all of my teammates for getting me to that point because without them that wasn't possible."

The o-i-t squad scored 13 runs in the fifth and sixth innings for a signature win.

Greg stewart: "our kids didn't lay down.

And down 5 to 1, i haven't seen as many great comebacks as that in my career as i did today as far as games that i've coached."

A great comeback and a conference win against the number one team in the country.

But like the number one team they are-- southern oregon flushed the loss and came out swinging in game two.

They scored at least one run in each of the first four innings.

A testament to the caliber of team the raiders are.

Hannah shimek: "just shaking it off.

We have 5 seconds and then we're back in and we forget about that game.

It's how you react and that's why we're national champions is because we react the way we do.

We came back out on fire again."

It's a lesson s-o-u's head coach has worked to instill in her players over the course of her six seasons with the raiders.

Jessica pistole: "to quote one of our inspiring fans, ' you either win or you learn'... that's life, and the game of softball slaps you in the face sometimes like you can throw a great pitch and they can get a great hit... we just need to flip the switch and get back out there."

If these teams meet again it'll be in the cascade conference tournament.

